Presidential aspirant and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has raised alarm over threats to his life and that of his family over his ambition to contest in the 2019 presidential election.

The aspirant wrote a petition, dated September 7, to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently request extra protection for him and his family , claiming that they have been targeted with criminal intimidation and death threats.

In the petition, Atiku alleged that a certain telephone number has sent death threats to his wife and daughters to compel him to drop his presidential ambition.

He alleged that there have been threats to poison, rape and kill his family as well as blow his plane out of the sky.

"We control the aviation towers in Nigeria and South Africa. We are in government and Buhari will win again. Your party members will never select you and if they do, we will assassinate you. We will kill you by blowing up your plane," one message read.

In the petition which was also was copied to the national chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, Atiku said the threats could constitute real danger to national security.

The petition read, "I present my highest compliments to the president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the federal republic of Nigeria and have the honour to request your excellency kind review/investigation and urgent consideration of extra protection for my family and I against some criminal intimidation and threat to my life, that of my family, and the cyber stalking against my family and I, using telephone mobile number +2348148228704.

"From the foregoing, Mr President can see that if adequate and urgent steps are not taken to identify and deal with these threats, it could lead to serious breaches and may constitute real danger to national security.

"Considering that this threats border on the right of my family and I to life as well as my freedom to aspire for and contest for the presidency in Nigeria, I urge you to commence urgent investigation with a view to identifying the person (s) behind the threat, expose and prosecute the culprit (s) in accordance with the laws.

"I request that you ensure the continued protection of my rights to life, that of my family, my property and my rights and freedoms to associate and aspire to any political office as guaranteed under the 1999 Nigerian constitution (as amended)."

Atiku to battle long list of aspirants for PDP's ticket

While he's one of the favourites to win the presidential ticket of the PDP, Atiku will have to defeat a lot of influential politicians who have also set their eyes on the prize.

He faces competition in Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, and former governors, Sule Lamido, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang, Ahmed Makarfi, as well as Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.