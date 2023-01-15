Atiku calls Tinubu 'worst civilian Governor in Lagos history'

The former Vice President said this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Recall that Tinubu became the third civilian Governor in the history of Lagos when he assumed office on May 29, 1999, and has had three other successors including Babatunde Raji Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode, and the incumbent, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Although most of the developments in the state since the turn of the millennium have been credited to Tinubu's initiatives and reforms, Atiku said the APC Presidential candidate can't lay claim to being the best product out of Lagos.

According to Atiku, the late Lateef Jakande remains the best civilian Governor in the history of Lagos due to his legacy projects including the low-cost housing estates in various locations across the state.

The statement partly read: “Tinubu cannot be the best product from Lagos. That title belongs to the late Lateef Jakande who was a disciple of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Jakande built the Lekki-Epe Expressway from scratch, effectively opening up the Lekki Peninsula axis. Jakande constructed the Alausa Government Secretariat and Governor’s Office, the Lagos State University (LASU) and the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ).

“He built all the low-cost housing units in Lagos. Some of the housing units include low cost estates at Amuwo-Odofin, Ijaiye, Dolphin, Oke-Afa, Ije, Abesan, Iponri, Ipaja, Abule Nla, Epe, Anikantamo, Surulere, Iba, Ikorodu, Badagry.

“Jakande built all the general hospitals in Gbagada and Ikorodu as well as LASUTH. He also built 20 health centres in the state. Jakande also constructed most of the primary and secondary schools in Lagos that still stand today.