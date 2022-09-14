RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku built a house for his mother at 15— Campaign spokesperson

Bayo Wahab

Atiku had earlier vowed to lead Nigeria out of darkness if elected in 2023.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Recommended articles

Yusuf on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, stated this on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily while responding to a question on how the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) intends to get Nigerians out of poverty.

He said, “If you know the background of Atiku, he lost his father at the age of 11, he built house for his mother at 15.

“The point I am making here is that Atiku is a master. He knows poverty and meaning of poverty. A man who turned around his life and that of his community can turn around the national economy.

“Atiku has firms and has microfinance companies that give loans to women. He thought when you invest in women, you invest in the nation because all families will be involved.”

This is coming hours after Atiku vowed to lead Nigeria out of darkness if elected in 2023.

The former VP said that he always nursed the desire to create abundant opportunities for people, adding that there was nothing he enjoyed doing like making people rich.

He also urged Nigerians not to be swayed by political slogans saying political propaganda on social media is not a substitute for proper social, economic, and political agenda.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku built a house for his mother at 15— Campaign spokesperson

Atiku built a house for his mother at 15— Campaign spokesperson

Supreme Court stands down Ebonyi PDP governorship suit for judgment

Supreme Court stands down Ebonyi PDP governorship suit for judgment

Gov. Ayade locks out hundreds of Govt House workers for lateness

Gov. Ayade locks out hundreds of Govt House workers for lateness

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

Atiku, Wike teams storm court over legality of PDP presidential primary

Atiku, Wike teams storm court over legality of PDP presidential primary

Katsina State Govt registers 25,922 almajiri pupils, integrates 255 Qur’anic schools

Katsina State Govt registers 25,922 almajiri pupils, integrates 255 Qur’anic schools

Adamawa LG donates 75 bicycles to junior staff

Adamawa LG donates 75 bicycles to junior staff

Why Ondo state banned night clubbing, okada, and more

Why Ondo state banned night clubbing, okada, and more

Buhari speaks on attack of Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy

Buhari speaks on attack of Ifeanyi Ubah's convoy

Trending

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Peter Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in popularity race on Google Trends in August

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

17 PDP governorship candidates beg Wike to forgive Atiku

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Fayose reveals Peter Obi as his choice for presidency

Ifeanyi-Ubah

How Ifeanyi Ubah survived an attack on his convoy