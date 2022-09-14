Atiku built a house for his mother at 15— Campaign spokesperson

Yusuf on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, stated this on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily while responding to a question on how the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) intends to get Nigerians out of poverty.

He said, “If you know the background of Atiku, he lost his father at the age of 11, he built house for his mother at 15.

“The point I am making here is that Atiku is a master. He knows poverty and meaning of poverty. A man who turned around his life and that of his community can turn around the national economy.

“Atiku has firms and has microfinance companies that give loans to women. He thought when you invest in women, you invest in the nation because all families will be involved.”

This is coming hours after Atiku vowed to lead Nigeria out of darkness if elected in 2023.

The former VP said that he always nursed the desire to create abundant opportunities for people, adding that there was nothing he enjoyed doing like making people rich.