Atiku attacks APC for dividing Nigerians through religion

Ima Elijah

Atiku blamed APC for the “sacrilegious picture” of himself superimposed onto the image of Jesus Christ...

Millionaire former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, who lost Nigeria's presidential election to Muhammadu Buhari, is legally challenging the "sham" results of the February vote

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election, on Tuesday, February 07, 2023, criticised the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for allegedly using religion to divide Nigerians.

In a statement signed on his behalf by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku blamed the ruling APC for the “sacrilegious picture” of himself superimposed onto the image of Jesus Christ which has gone viral on social media.

The sacrilegious picture of Atiku
The "sacrilegious picture” of Atiku Pulse Nigeria

Atiku’s statement partly reads: “APC are exhausted because they have squandered their goodwill and even their campaign of lies and propaganda are not working for them, and Nigerians have seen the light enough not to be fooled anymore by such desperate last ditch tactic of a soldier about to kiss the dust.

“I’m not your enemy; your enemy is your own disastrous record in terms of security, education, job creation, unemployment, and unity.

“Your own performance record is your own greatest undoing.

“The 2023 election is a confidence vote on APC. Nigerians are wiser; using religion to divide the people can’t work.”

What you should know: It is only 17 days left until the 2023 general elections.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

