Atiku attacks APC for dividing Nigerians through religion

In a statement signed on his behalf by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku blamed the ruling APC for the “sacrilegious picture” of himself superimposed onto the image of Jesus Christ which has gone viral on social media.

Pulse Nigeria

Atiku’s statement partly reads: “APC are exhausted because they have squandered their goodwill and even their campaign of lies and propaganda are not working for them, and Nigerians have seen the light enough not to be fooled anymore by such desperate last ditch tactic of a soldier about to kiss the dust.

“I’m not your enemy; your enemy is your own disastrous record in terms of security, education, job creation, unemployment, and unity.

“Your own performance record is your own greatest undoing.

“The 2023 election is a confidence vote on APC. Nigerians are wiser; using religion to divide the people can’t work.”