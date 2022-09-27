Atiku arrives in Enugu for PDP southeast stakeholders’ meeting

The event is aimed at uniting all Ndigbo for PDP and presentation of their son, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta Governor, who is Atiku’s running mate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the time of filing this report, the centre was already filled with party faithful from the five states in the South-East, awaiting Atiku’s arrival at the venue.

Some members of the zone’s PDP caucus like the National Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa, PDP executives, Rep Tobi Okechukwu, representing Oji-River Federal Constituency, and members of the Enugu State Assembly, were already seated for the programme.