RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Atiku arrives in Enugu for PDP southeast stakeholders’ meeting

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in Enugu for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-East Stakeholders Zonal Meeting.

Former-Vice-President-Atiku-Abubakar-in-Enugu (PremiumTimes)
Former-Vice-President-Atiku-Abubakar-in-Enugu (PremiumTimes)

The PDP 2023 presidential candidate, who arrived in the Akanu Ibiam International Airport on Tuesday morning, is expected at the Baze Event Centre, Independence Layout Enugu, venue of the event.

Recommended articles

The event is aimed at uniting all Ndigbo for PDP and presentation of their son, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta Governor, who is Atiku’s running mate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the time of filing this report, the centre was already filled with party faithful from the five states in the South-East, awaiting Atiku’s arrival at the venue.

Some members of the zone’s PDP caucus like the National Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa, PDP executives, Rep Tobi Okechukwu, representing Oji-River Federal Constituency, and members of the Enugu State Assembly, were already seated for the programme.

Also seated for the event were prominent PDP stakeholders, including the party’s former spokesman, Oliseh Metuh, ex-Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, Mr Hyde Onuagulichi, and Sen. Uche Ekwunife, amongst others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DSS operatives arrest soldier who ‘supplies guns to kidnappers’ in Abuja

DSS operatives arrest soldier who ‘supplies guns to kidnappers’ in Abuja

How we`ll minimise census errors—NPC

How we`ll minimise census errors—NPC

Atiku arrives in Enugu for PDP southeast stakeholders’ meeting

Atiku arrives in Enugu for PDP southeast stakeholders’ meeting

Lawmakers use phone torchlights to find way out of chamber due to power failure

Lawmakers use phone torchlights to find way out of chamber due to power failure

ASUU: Change strategy, employ lobbying tactics – Former vice chancellor

ASUU: Change strategy, employ lobbying tactics – Former vice chancellor

APC postpones commencement of campaigns indefinitely

APC postpones commencement of campaigns indefinitely

80% road traffic accidents caused by human error- FRSC boss

80% road traffic accidents caused by human error- FRSC boss

2023: Group stages 1m persons’ walk for Tinubu/Shetima in Lagos

2023: Group stages 1m persons’ walk for Tinubu/Shetima in Lagos

What exactly is Peter Obi doing differently? [Editor’s Opinion]

What exactly is Peter Obi doing differently? [Editor’s Opinion]

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Bola Tinubu and Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern. (Daily Trust)

Despite meeting with Tinubu, Northern bishops insist they won’t support him

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Despite having 3 Northern governors willing to support, Peter Obi not ready to be president – Ajulo

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Paper qualifications not true measure of wisdom - Obi's aide replies trolls

PDP crisis: Ayu can't be forced to resign - Atiku replies Wike's camp

PDP crisis: Ayu can't be forced to resign - Atiku replies Wike's camp