Asari Dokubo: 'Tinubu will not lead Jihad in Nigeria'

With just a few weeks to go until the swearing-in of the new President, Dokubo has rubbished these claims and pointed out that Tinubu's wife is a Christian, making it highly unlikely that he would engage in such an action.

Dokubo spoke out on the matter during a Facebook Live session, questioning how Tinubu could lead a Jihad in Nigeria when he did not do so during his eight-year tenure as Governor of Lagos State.

He said, "Tinubu's wife is a Christian, and his children are Christians. He is going to lead Jihad? He did not lead Jihad in Lagos for eight years; it is now he is going to lead Jihad."

Furthermore, Dokubo highlighted the fact that Muslims have held positions of power in Lagos state without complaints from anyone.