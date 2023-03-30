Asari Dokubo: 'Tinubu will not lead Jihad in Nigeria'

Former Niger Delta militant and loyalist to politician Asari Dokubo, has denied claims that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, would lead a Jihad in Nigeria.
Dokubo, during a Facebook Live session, pointed out that Tinubu's wife is a Christian and that he never led a Jihad during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State.
Dokubo spoke out on the matter during a Facebook Live session, questioning how Tinubu could lead a Jihad in Nigeria when he did not do so during his eight-year tenure as Governor of Lagos State.
He said, "Tinubu's wife is a Christian, and his children are Christians. He is going to lead Jihad? He did not lead Jihad in Lagos for eight years; it is now he is going to lead Jihad."
Furthermore, Dokubo highlighted the fact that Muslims have held positions of power in Lagos state without complaints from anyone.
"Tinubu graciously brought Ambode in to rule a state, Muslims have been governors; a Muslim-Muslim ticket had won the governorship. Muslims did not complain," he said.
