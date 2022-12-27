Anambra billionaire, Arthur Eze advises Peter Obi to withdraw from presidential race

Eze, who spoke at the occasion of the 2022 Ofala festival of HRH Igwe (Dr.) Robert Eze, the traditional ruler of Ukpo in Dunukofia local government area of the state on Monday, December 26, 2022, said warned Obi to drop his ambition, but he wouldn’t listen.

He said after listening to the Labour Party presidential candidate on the number of states he thought he could win, he advised him to withdraw from the race and wait for next time.

He added that he advised him not to waste his money because he was not convinced that the Labour Party flag bearer can win the 2023 presidential election.

He said, “I warned Peter Obi to withdraw from this race but he would not listen. I told him plainly that I am not part of his plans. I told him to drop his ambition, and wait for next time.

“When he told me about his ambition, I asked him the states he thinks he can win in the west and in the north — he told me; but I was not convinced. I told him he cannot win; so that he would not waste his time and money.”