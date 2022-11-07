Arise town hall: Okowa better than you – Kwankwaso tells Tinubu

Kwankwaso said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, was better than Tinubu.

Speaking at the event, Kwankwaso said due to the busy schedule of some presidential candidates, there may be a need for their running mates to represent them at events.

According to Kwankwaso: “No candidate can boast of saying ‘I will attend all of them.’

“Whichever group that is having this sort of thing should accept it.

“I think the man sitting here (pointing to Okowa) is better than the person who did not come or send any representative.”

What happened: Presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), yesterday, wooed voters as they marshaled out their programmes at The Arise News Presidential Town Hall ahead of the February 2023 presidential election.

Okowa represented the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar at the town hall organised by Arise Television and the Centre for Development and Democracy, CDD, in Abuja on Sunday, November 06, 2022.

Who was invited: Expected at the town hall were Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP; Kwankwaso, Atiku and Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.