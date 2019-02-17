The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the recent clash in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state that led to the loss of lives.

According an announcement by the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, 66 people were killed.

ACF also called on aggrieved parties to seek legal ways of resolving their misunderstanding.

Daily Post reports that the spokesman of ACF, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu called on security agencies to be more pro-active.

Biu also said “The heinous acts by the gunmen or bandits were callous and inhuman, considering the number of casualties.

”Killing of innocent people for whatever reasons cannot in any way address the perceived concerns or grievances of the perpetrators of these crimes.

”This is because both the attacks and reprisals are often targeted at innocent people who know nothing about the feuds.

‘’ACF condemns such spate of killings of innocent people by armed bandits and gunmen, not only in Kaduna State but also in some other parts of the country.

”The forum, therefore, called on the security agencies to always be proactive in their operations in order to avert such incidence.”

Governor El-Rufai has however come under attack by some groups in the state following his announcement.

The Kaduna state chapter of the Christian Assoication of Nigeria (CAN) has accused the Governor of lying to deceive the international community and Nigerians.

Also, the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKPU) said El-Rufai is deliberately inciting violence.

Both groups say 11 people and not 66 died in the clash which occurred on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

The Zonal Coordinator, North-West office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ishaya Chonoko has also faulted the Governor’s claim.