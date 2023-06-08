The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Aregbesola returns to restructure Osun APC, seeks forgiveness

Ima Elijah

He further expressed his disappointment at how some individuals had chosen to repay his support with ill intentions

Rauf Aregbesola [IndependentNG]
Rauf Aregbesola [IndependentNG]

Recommended articles

Aregbesola, who previously served as a two-term governor of Osun State, expressed his desire for reconciliation and sought forgiveness from anyone who may have been aggrieved by his actions.

During a gathering at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park in Osogbo, Aregbesola lamented the mismanagement of the APC by certain individuals, which he claimed had led to its decline. He emphasised that he had called for party unity back in 2019, warning that failure to unite various interest groups would yield unfavorable outcomes.

In his address, Aregbesola stated, "I am here today to seek restructuring of the party. I didn't offend anybody, but whoever feels that we offended him or her should forgive us. We seek forgiveness from those who thought we offended and those who sought our downfall. We seek forgiveness from those who are smearing our image, though we never offended them."

ADVERTISEMENT

He further expressed his disappointment at how some individuals had chosen to repay his support and goodwill with ill intentions, despite his lack of personal demands from them.

Aregbesola reiterated his commitment to the party's progress and highlighted the importance of unity for achieving positive results.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9th NASS has done credibly well- Outgoing lawmakers

9th NASS has done credibly well- Outgoing lawmakers

Police seal off Nasarawa Assembly due to leadership crisis

Police seal off Nasarawa Assembly due to leadership crisis

Senator Clement Annie Okonkwo passes away at 63

Senator Clement Annie Okonkwo passes away at 63

Police seal-off Nasarawa Assembly complex

Police seal-off Nasarawa Assembly complex

JAMB rolls out modalities to absorb student returnees from Sudan crisis

JAMB rolls out modalities to absorb student returnees from Sudan crisis

NAHCON transports 1,896 pilgrims from Yola for Hajj 2023

NAHCON transports 1,896 pilgrims from Yola for Hajj 2023

Yahaya Bello inaugurates committee for establishment of new university in Kogi

Yahaya Bello inaugurates committee for establishment of new university in Kogi

Gov. Idris appoints new Perm Sect, approves posting of others

Gov. Idris appoints new Perm Sect, approves posting of others

Gov. Aliyu constitutes 19-member committee to review govt assets auction

Gov. Aliyu constitutes 19-member committee to review govt assets auction

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Gbajabiamila. [Twitter:FemiGbajabiamila]

BREAKING: Tinubu confirms Gbajabiamila as chief-of staff

Former Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed appointed managing partner of international lobbying firm

(Left) Nasir El-Rufai. (Middle) Jewel Pam, Uba Sani (Right)

Uba Sani appoints 29-year-old Jewel Tok Pam as SSA

Peter Obi [Channels TV]

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal