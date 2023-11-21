ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Are we your slaves? – Senate minority caucus protests appointments by Akpabio

Ima Elijah

The senators questioned Akpabio's authority to make such decisions without their consent.

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]
Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

The appointments immediately sparked outrage among members of the minority caucus, particularly the Labour Party (LP) senators, who questioned Akpabio's authority to make such decisions without their consent.

Both Moro and Ngwu, both belonging to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), replaced Simon Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau North) and Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia Central), who were recently ousted from their positions by a court ruling.

LP Senator Tony Nwoye (Anambra North) openly opposed Akpabio's decision, expressing his discontent, "Are we your slaves? Why will the Senate president be picking leaders for us?" Nwoye directed his frustration towards the presiding officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response, Akpabio clarified that the appointments were made based on the signatures of senators who had agreed to the decision. He asserted that he was acting in accordance with the information provided to him and could not make any changes without proper documentation.

"The Senate president can only work with what is before me. You have Senator Abaribe and Aliero, their names are not here," Akpabio stated, addressing the minority senators.

Expressing sympathy for the minority parties in the Senate, Akpabio urged them to put their house in order as he insisted that his actions were guided by the information presented to him.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Plateau Assembly speaker resigns after Mutfwang's sack, new speaker elected

BREAKING: Plateau Assembly speaker resigns after Mutfwang's sack, new speaker elected

Are we your slaves? – Senate minority caucus protests appointments by Akpabio

Are we your slaves? – Senate minority caucus protests appointments by Akpabio

He showed us what hard work, dedication to one’s dream can achieve - Adeleke celebrates Davido @ 31

He showed us what hard work, dedication to one’s dream can achieve - Adeleke celebrates Davido @ 31

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari

CBN postpones bi-monthly Monetary Policy meeting again amid rising inflation

CBN postpones bi-monthly Monetary Policy meeting again amid rising inflation

Governor Soludo presents ₦410 billion 2024 budget to Anambra Assembly for approval

Governor Soludo presents ₦410 billion 2024 budget to Anambra Assembly for approval

LP senator dares Akpabio to suspend him while yelling at him over minority positions

LP senator dares Akpabio to suspend him while yelling at him over minority positions

Nigeria records 590,000 new Tuberculosis yearly - Public Health physician

Nigeria records 590,000 new Tuberculosis yearly - Public Health physician

IPOB's Simon Ekpa sabotaging our efforts in Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff

IPOB's Simon Ekpa sabotaging our efforts in Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dino Melaye is not happy with INEC over Kogi governorship election. [BBC]

I’ve never seen that kind of fraud in my life  —  Dino Melaye condemns Kogi election

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the PDP in 2023 general election and his NNPP counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso. [Channels TV]

Support Kwankwaso in 2027 if you want to be relevant —  NNPP tells Atiku

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma. [Twitter:HopeUzodinma]

Uzodinma receives certificate of return from INEC after victory in Imo

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang [Twitter:@hunbogj]

This is just a temporary setback - Plateau Gov reacts to sacking by Appeal Court