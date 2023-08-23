Appoint Oyakhilome Bello Youth Minister - APC-US support group begs Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC)-United States (US) Support Group has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint Mr Oyakhilome Bello, its National Youth Leader as the Minister of Youth Development.

Prof. Salewa Olafioye, Coordinator of the group in Nigeria and Convener, Nigeria Diaspora Think Thank made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. He said that Bello as youth minister would be a round peg in a round hole.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Tinubu on Monday, inaugurated 45 ministers, with the office of minister of youth still vacant. Olafioye described Bello as one of Nigeria’s trail blazers abroad with great passion to positively impact the lives of Nigerian youths.

He said Bello as an APC faithful invested his resources to ensure Tinubu’s victory at the Feb. 25 presidential election. He recalled how Bello gathered youths at Atlanta town hall meeting on Jan. 27 to showcase Tinubu as a trusted and viable candidate ahead of the election.

“Bello also staged a rally outside the United States Capital on April 4, to counter a protest by some elements opposed to the president’s emergence as president ahead of his inauguration.

“Bello at the rally called on American President, Joe Biden, to defend Nigeria’s democracy from those calling for an Interim National Government or military take over.

“The rally by Bello showed solidarity and for the world to know that Tinubu’s mandate at the Feb. 25 presidential election was freely given by Nigerians,” Olafioye said.

He said that as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and a social influencer, Bello would be able to redirect the mindset and mentality of Nigerian youths to positive thinking, if made youth minister. He said he would also direct Nigerian youths on better ways to succeed in life and add value to the society.

“Originally from Edo and born in the old Gombe now Taraba State, Bello started his early life in Zaria Kaduna State before moving to Lagos and now in the United States.

“He is a true Nigerian and well exposed.

“Through his ‘I Believe World’, an Atlanta based non-profit charity created in 2017; Bello inspired and positively impacted the lives of several persons by ensuring transformative changes in the society.

“Through his NGO, Bello has empowered and given scholarships to the less privileged in the society and so would contribute his quota as a youth minister,” Olafioye said.