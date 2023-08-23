ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Appoint Oyakhilome Bello Youth Minister - APC-US support group begs Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Coordinator of the group described Bello as one of Nigeria’s trail blazers abroad with great passion to positively impact the lives of Nigerian youths.

Bola Tinubu [Guardian]
Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Prof. Salewa Olafioye, Coordinator of the group in Nigeria and Convener, Nigeria Diaspora Think Thank made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja. He said that Bello as youth minister would be a round peg in a round hole.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Tinubu on Monday, inaugurated 45 ministers, with the office of minister of youth still vacant. Olafioye described Bello as one of Nigeria’s trail blazers abroad with great passion to positively impact the lives of Nigerian youths.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Bello as an APC faithful invested his resources to ensure Tinubu’s victory at the Feb. 25 presidential election. He recalled how Bello gathered youths at Atlanta town hall meeting on Jan. 27 to showcase Tinubu as a trusted and viable candidate ahead of the election.

Bello also staged a rally outside the United States Capital on April 4, to counter a protest by some elements opposed to the president’s emergence as president ahead of his inauguration.

“Bello at the rally called on American President, Joe Biden, to defend Nigeria’s democracy from those calling for an Interim National Government or military take over.

“The rally by Bello showed solidarity and for the world to know that Tinubu’s mandate at the Feb. 25 presidential election was freely given by Nigerians,” Olafioye said.

He said that as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and a social influencer, Bello would be able to redirect the mindset and mentality of Nigerian youths to positive thinking, if made youth minister. He said he would also direct Nigerian youths on better ways to succeed in life and add value to the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Originally from Edo and born in the old Gombe now Taraba State, Bello started his early life in Zaria Kaduna State before moving to Lagos and now in the United States.

“He is a true Nigerian and well exposed.

“Through his ‘I Believe World’, an Atlanta based non-profit charity created in 2017; Bello inspired and positively impacted the lives of several persons by ensuring transformative changes in the society.

“Through his NGO, Bello has empowered and given scholarships to the less privileged in the society and so would contribute his quota as a youth minister,” Olafioye said.

The group coordinator expressed optimism that the youth would do much if appointed as minister. According to him, Nigeria needs an individual with passion and zeal and a track record of service and integrity to serve.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA looking for Lekki drug dealer who knocked down officer with his car

NDLEA looking for Lekki drug dealer who knocked down officer with his car

Matawalle vows to prove his critics wrong, says he understands security matters

Matawalle vows to prove his critics wrong, says he understands security matters

Appoint Oyakhilome Bello Youth Minister - APC-US support group begs Tinubu

Appoint Oyakhilome Bello Youth Minister - APC-US support group begs Tinubu

Ahmadu Bello Foundation awards ₦‎100m scholarships to northern Nigeria students

Ahmadu Bello Foundation awards ₦‎100m scholarships to northern Nigeria students

Reps issues final warning to MDA's, to appear before the committee

Reps issues final warning to MDA's, to appear before the committee

Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

Kano Govt reaffirms commitment with Bill Gates on healthcare

National Park Service mourns 2 staff, arrest 51 illegal miners in Ibadan

National Park Service mourns 2 staff, arrest 51 illegal miners in Ibadan

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Over ₦5 billion demanded as ransom for 3,620 Nigerians kidnapped in 1 year

Over ₦5 billion demanded as ransom for 3,620 Nigerians kidnapped in 1 year

Pulse Sports

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Remi Tinubu

Remi Tinubu says FG cannot solve all Nigerians' problems

Former Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani. [Twitter:@Kadlegislature]

APC has what it takes to rule Nigeria for 60 years - Former Kaduna Speaker

Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]

They inherited a challenging economy – Oshiomhole defends Tinubu's government

Remi Tinubu and Patience Jonathan [The Nation]

Patience Jonathan pays solidarity visit to First Lady Remi Tinubu