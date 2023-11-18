ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Appeal Court judgment on Kano guber seat threat to democracy – NNPP

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dungurawa described democracy as a game of numbers with his party proving to be ahead of other contenders in Kano State.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf
Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf

Recommended articles

Dungurawa disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Kano on Friday.

“This judgment poses a great threat to our nation’s democracy because the electorate elected Yusuf through the electoral process, in a free, fair contest.

“The judgment is very unexpected. We never expected it would happen this way. The way things are going and with the way the judicial system is, definitely democracy is coming to an end in this country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I see no reason why a person will go to the grassroots and introduce himself to the people, they will go to the polling booth to cast their votes, and the Independent election umpire will issue him a certificate of return.

“He will enter the office and just one, two or three people will sit down and remove him. This is very unbecoming and is not helping matters”.

Dungurawa described democracy as a game of numbers with his party proving to be ahead of other contenders in the state, but regretted that Court verdicts are making nonsense of that.

“Democracy is said to be a game of numbers and the person in question happens to get the highest numbers in the election.

“At the Assembly, we have 26 out of 40 members; we have two out of three senators. And even in the Presidential contest, we had the highest votes in a state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not happy with this judgment and consider it unacceptable. We will take all the necessary steps to reclaim our stolen mandate.

“We will not allow it. People of Kano state are not happy with it; NNPP members are not happy with it,” he declared.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Otti begins payment of 8-year salary arrears to judicial workers in Abia

Otti begins payment of 8-year salary arrears to judicial workers in Abia

Appeal Court judgment on Kano guber seat threat to democracy – NNPP

Appeal Court judgment on Kano guber seat threat to democracy – NNPP

FG targets 2,000 tractors yearly to boost food production

FG targets 2,000 tractors yearly to boost food production

Court remands 2 to correctional centre over alleged missing manhood

Court remands 2 to correctional centre over alleged missing manhood

Obaseki blames global inflation on COVID-19 pandemic

Obaseki blames global inflation on COVID-19 pandemic

NSCDC inaugurates 501-personnel special unit to protect VIPs

NSCDC inaugurates 501-personnel special unit to protect VIPs

Army gets first Professor as NDA promotes Lt. Col. Imam

Army gets first Professor as NDA promotes Lt. Col. Imam

Appeal Court gave us a rude shock, NNPP founder dismayed by Kano poll verdict

Appeal Court gave us a rude shock, NNPP founder dismayed by Kano poll verdict

PDP confident of landslide victory in governorship poll rerun in Zamfara

PDP confident of landslide victory in governorship poll rerun in Zamfara

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hope Uzodimma and Samuel Anyanwu [PG]

Uzodimma dusted at Anyanwu's polling unit as PDP records wide-margin victory

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma. [Twitter:HopeUzodinma]
Live

INEC declares Uzodimma winner in Imo; collation begins in Kogi, Bayelsa

Athan Achonu, Labour Party governorship candidate in Imo State. [The Cable]

Labour Party rejects INEC result for Imo election, heads for court

Dino Melaye is not happy with INEC over Kogi governorship election. [BBC]

I’ve never seen that kind of fraud in my life  —  Dino Melaye condemns Kogi election