APM, APP withdraw petitions against Sanwo-Olu's election win as Lagos governor

The three-man tribunal headed by Justice Arum Ashom dismissed petitions filed by Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and All People's Party (APP) following their withdrawal by the parties.

"The sum effect of what the petitioners said is that the petitions are withdrawn. The respondents have filed an affidavit of non-collision and did not object," Ashom said.

Counsel to the two parties, Henry Bello and Francis Ese, respectively, had told the tribunal that their clients decided to withdraw the petitions.

The other members of the tribunal are Justice Mikail Abdullahi and Justice Igho Braimoh.

The other respondents to the two petitions are Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

APM counsel, Bello, had informed the tribunal that the motion for withdrawal was predicated on four grounds and supported by two affidavits sworn to by the party’s national chairman, Yusuf Dantalle.

"Our candidate has lost interest in the petition and has proceeded to congratulate the second respondent," Bello said.

The counsel to APP, Ese, also told the tribunal that he had the directive of the chairman of the party, Chief Okey Nwosu, to withdraw the petition against the governor-elect.

INEC counsel, John Baiyeshe (SAN), did not oppose the motions and urged the tribunal to dismiss the petitions.

Counsel to Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, Ayuba Kawu, and APC counsel, Abiodun Owonikoko, also did not oppose the motions. They also urged that the petitions should be dismissed.