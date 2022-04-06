RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APGA National Secretary defects to PDP

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Labaran Maku, National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Labaran Maku.
Labaran Maku.

Maku, a former Minister of Information under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia.

Recommended articles

He said his decision to return to the PDP was in response to the yearnings of his people in Nasarawa State.

NAN reports that Maku had defected from the PDP to APGA in 2015 after his unsuccessful attempt to clinch the PDP governorship ticket.

The former minister contested for the Nasarawa State governorship position in 2015 and 2019 on the APGA ticket.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Insecurity: Adamawa Gov reviews curfew to allow Muslims attend Ramadan lectures

Insecurity: Adamawa Gov reviews curfew to allow Muslims attend Ramadan lectures

APGA National Secretary defects to PDP

APGA National Secretary defects to PDP

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

35% affirmative action: FG loses to women groups in court

35% affirmative action: FG loses to women groups in court

Ifo residents in Ogun beg gov Abiodun to fix their roads as they lament challenges

Ifo residents in Ogun beg gov Abiodun to fix their roads as they lament challenges

Soludo sets up Biafra agitation committee, appoints Odinkalu, Bianca, Charly Boy, others

Soludo sets up Biafra agitation committee, appoints Odinkalu, Bianca, Charly Boy, others

PDP zoning panel didn’t throw open presidential ticket, Ortom confirms

PDP zoning panel didn’t throw open presidential ticket, Ortom confirms

Dear Nigerian lawmakers, stop harassing DSTV (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Dear Nigerian lawmakers, stop harassing DSTV (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

APC fixes dates for Presidential, NASS, State Assembly and Governorship primaries

APC fixes dates for Presidential, NASS, State Assembly and Governorship primaries

Trending

2023: Malami declares for Kebbi Governor, says he won’t betray his supporters

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)

Peter Obi’s declaration generated a lot of social media buzz, how popular is he in PDP? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

2023 presidency: My father would be happy to see Yahaya Bello win - Abiola's daughter

Ms Hafsat Abiola, Director-General, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation

Umahi wins as Appeal Court dismisses case, to remain Governor of Ebonyi

Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)