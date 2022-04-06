Maku, a former Minister of Information under President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia.
APGA National Secretary defects to PDP
Mr Labaran Maku, National Secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
He said his decision to return to the PDP was in response to the yearnings of his people in Nasarawa State.
NAN reports that Maku had defected from the PDP to APGA in 2015 after his unsuccessful attempt to clinch the PDP governorship ticket.
The former minister contested for the Nasarawa State governorship position in 2015 and 2019 on the APGA ticket.
