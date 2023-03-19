APC's Yahaya wins Buhari’s state assembly constituency seat
The Independent National National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhaji Nasir Yahaya of APC as winner of the House of Assembly election for Daura constituency in Katsina state.
Emmanuel said that Nasir scored 24,913 votes to defeat his main rival, Aliyu Mage of the PDP, who secured 12, 240 votes.
“Having polled the highest number of votes, I hereby declare Nasir Yahaya as the winner of the election in Daura constituency for Katsina State House of Assembly,” he added.
