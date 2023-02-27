APC’s Rep Nalaraba wins for 2nd term in Nasarawa State.

Aliyu said the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bunu Usman, scored 32,306 votes, while that of the ZLP, Abdullahi Mohammed-Ogeyi, scored 5,933 votes, and the candidate of PRP, Ishaleku Joseph, polled 50 votes.

“That Abubakar Nalaraba Hassan, of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and is returned elected,” he said.

Speaking after the declaration of the results, Nalaraba expressed gladness over the victory and gratitude to the people of his constituency.

He said his re-election was a victory for democracy.

“This happened all because of my laudable performances. I did my possible best by touching almost every part of the constituency.

“I also applaud the electoral process which was peaceful and laudable,” he said.

Also speaking in an interview, an APC stakeholder and DG Nalaraba Campaign Council for Doma LGA, Alhaji Mustapha Galadima, also commended the conduct of the election by INEC and the transparent manner in which the results were declared.