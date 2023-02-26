ADVERTISEMENT
APC’s Oshun clinches Lagos Mainland Federal Reps seat

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared APC candidate for Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency, Mr Moshood Oshun as winner of Saturday’s election.

Hon. Moshood Oshun jubilating after being declared winner on Sunday
The parties are: Accord, African Democratic Congress (ADC), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Prof. Abimbola Sowemimo of the University of Lagos, Returning Officer for the election, who announced the result at the Federal Constituency Collation Centre located in St. Agnes Primary School, Sabo-Yaba, at about 5:42p.m. on Sunday, declared Oshun the winner.

Sowemimo said that Oshun polled a total of 22, 636 votes to defeat his closest rival from PDP, Mr Segun Gbayi, who got 13, 774 votes.

He said that Adebayo Adefoluso of Accord polled 441 votes, Charles Ogunbiyi of ADC had 3, 077, Sunday Tewogbade of NNPP scored 1,014 votes, Olusegun Olaniyi of SDP had 880 votes while Mayowa Olaniyi of ZLP had 1,196 votes.

“I, Prof. Abimbola Sowemimo, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2023 Lagos Mainland Federal Constituency Election held on Feb. 23, 2023. The election was contested.

“I hereby declare that Oshun Moshood Olanrewaju of APC, haven satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” she said.

Reacting to his victory, Oshun, a fourth term Lagos state Assembly lawmaker, commended his constituents for their belief and support.

“I am short of words but this is. a new challenge and I am.going to serve the people,” Oshun said.

