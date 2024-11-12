Monday Okpebholo sworn in as new governor of Edo State

The inauguration ceremony was held in Benin, the state capital, where Okpebholo was sworn in around 1 pm on Tuesday, November 12.

Okpebholo’s victory in the September 21 governorship election marked a significant shift in Edo’s political landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

He won with 291,667 votes, defeating Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who received 247,274 votes. The Labour Party’s Olumide Akpata came in third with 22,763 votes.

Okpebholo’s running mate, Dennis Idahosa, was also sworn in as deputy governor. Dignitaries in attendance included Vice-President Kashim Shettima, the chair of the governors’ forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, and Philip Shaibu, Edo’s reinstated deputy governor.

Governors from across the APC spectrum also joined the celebration, showcasing a strong display of party unity and support.

With a resounding endorsement from the electorate, Okpebholo now begins his term with high expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT