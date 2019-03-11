Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai has been re-elected as governor of Kaduna State for his second term in office.
Announcing the result on Monday in Kaduna, the State Returning Officer, Prof. Muhammed Yahuza Bello said El-Rufai, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 1,045,427 votes to emerge winner.
He said Alhaji Isah Ashiru, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 814,168 votes
"Malam Nasiru El-Rufai having fulfilled all the requirements of the law, and scored the highest votes is hereby declared winner of the Kaduna State governorship election," Bello said.
Bello said the APC won in 14 LGs while the PDP won in nine LGs that make up 23 LGs in the State.
According to him, the APC won in Ikara, Kubau, Makarfi, Kudan , Giwa, Kauru and Soba local government areas.
The APC also won in Lere, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna North and Sabon Gari, Igabi, Kaduna South, Zaria LGs.
The opposition PDP won in nine local government areas, including Kajuru, Kaura, Jaba, Kachia, Zango Kataf, Sanga, Kagarko, Jema'a and Chikun LGAs.
The results are as follows:
1. Ikara Local government
APC: 41,969
PDP: 22,553
2. Kubau Local government
APC: 57,182
PDP: 17,074
3. Kajuru Local government
APC: 10,229
PDP: 34,658
4. Kaura Local government:
APC: 8,342
PDP: 38,764
5. Makarfi local government:
APC: 34,956
PDP: 22,301
6. Jaba Local government:
APC: 6,298
PDP: 22,976
7. Kudan Local government:
APC: 28,624
PDP: 22,022
8. Giwa Local government
APC: 51,455
PDP: 19,834
9. Kauru Local government
APC: 34,844
PDP: 31,928
10. Kachia Local government
APC: 30,812
PDP: 51,780
11. Soba Local government
APC: 55,046
PDP: 25,440
12. Sanga Local Government
APC: 20,806
PDP: 21,226
13. Zango Kataf Local Government
APC: 13,448
PDP: 87,546
14. Kaduna North Local Government
APC: 97,243
PDP: 27,665
15. Birnin Gwari Local Government
APC: 32,292
PDP: 16,901
16.Chikun Local Government
APC: 24,262
PDP: 86,251
17. Sabon Gari Local Government
APC: 57,655
PDP: 25,519
18. Lere Local Government
APC: 71,056
PDP: 45,215
19. Jema'a Local Government
APC: 21,265
PDP: 63,129
20. Kagarko Local government
APC: 21,982
PDP: 26,643
21. Kaduna South Local government
APC: 102,612
PDP: 31, 429
22. Igabi Local government
APC: 102,035
PDP: 37, 948
23. Zaria Local government
APC: 111,014
PDP: 35,356
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 38 political parties fielded candidates the Kaduna State Governorship poll.
NAN reports that the ruling APC, the PDP, PRP, SDP and APGA were most prominent among the political parties participated in the March 9 poll in the state.