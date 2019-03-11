Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai has been re-elected as governor of Kaduna State for his second term in office.

Announcing the result on Monday in Kaduna, the State Returning Officer, Prof. Muhammed Yahuza Bello said El-Rufai, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 1,045,427 votes to emerge winner.

He said Alhaji Isah Ashiru, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 814,168 votes

"Malam Nasiru El-Rufai having fulfilled all the requirements of the law, and scored the highest votes is hereby declared winner of the Kaduna State governorship election," Bello said.

Bello said the APC won in 14 LGs while the PDP won in nine LGs that make up 23 LGs in the State.

According to him, the APC won in Ikara, Kubau, Makarfi, Kudan , Giwa, Kauru and Soba local government areas.

The APC also won in Lere, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna North and Sabon Gari, Igabi, Kaduna South, Zaria LGs.

The opposition PDP won in nine local government areas, including Kajuru, Kaura, Jaba, Kachia, Zango Kataf, Sanga, Kagarko, Jema'a and Chikun LGAs.

The results are as follows:

1. Ikara Local government

APC: 41,969

PDP: 22,553

2. Kubau Local government

APC: 57,182

PDP: 17,074

3. Kajuru Local government

APC: 10,229

PDP: 34,658

4. Kaura Local government:

APC: 8,342

PDP: 38,764

5. Makarfi local government:

APC: 34,956

PDP: 22,301

6. Jaba Local government:

APC: 6,298

PDP: 22,976

7. Kudan Local government:

APC: 28,624

PDP: 22,022

8. Giwa Local government

APC: 51,455

PDP: 19,834

9. Kauru Local government

APC: 34,844

PDP: 31,928

10. Kachia Local government

APC: 30,812

PDP: 51,780

11. Soba Local government

APC: 55,046

PDP: 25,440

12. Sanga Local Government

APC: 20,806

PDP: 21,226

13. Zango Kataf Local Government

APC: 13,448

PDP: 87,546

14. Kaduna North Local Government

APC: 97,243

PDP: 27,665

15. Birnin Gwari Local Government

APC: 32,292

PDP: 16,901

16.Chikun Local Government

APC: 24,262

PDP: 86,251

17. Sabon Gari Local Government

APC: 57,655

PDP: 25,519

18. Lere Local Government

APC: 71,056

PDP: 45,215

19. Jema'a Local Government

APC: 21,265

PDP: 63,129

20. Kagarko Local government

APC: 21,982

PDP: 26,643

21. Kaduna South Local government

APC: 102,612

PDP: 31, 429

22. Igabi Local government

APC: 102,035

PDP: 37, 948

23. Zaria Local government

APC: 111,014

PDP: 35,356

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 38 political parties fielded candidates the Kaduna State Governorship poll.

NAN reports that the ruling APC, the PDP, PRP, SDP and APGA were most prominent among the political parties participated in the March 9 poll in the state.