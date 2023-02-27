ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC's Anka wins Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anka /Talata Mafara Federal Constituency, Muhammad Isah Anka, winner of the election in the area.

Muhammad Isah Anka
Muhammad Isah Anka

INEC’s Returning Officer for the Constituency, Prof. Ibrahim Garba of the Department of Microbiology, Federal University Gusau, announced the results as follows :-

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Yusuf Kabiru of AA, 47 votes, Bashar Nafaru of ADC, 147 votes, Ayuba Shamsudeen of ADP, 106 votes, Muhammad Isah Anka of APC, 47,722 votes, Mustapha Suleiman of NNPP, 130 votes, Aliyu Sank of NRM, 84 votes, Kabiru Yahaya of PDP, 14,872 votes, Aminu Same of SDP, 45 votes while Lawal Umma of YPP scored 40 votes.

Prof. Garba said Muhammad Isah Anka of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest vote is hereby declared as the winner and returned elected as Member House of Representative Anka/ Talata Mafara Federal Constituency.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi, Kwankwaso decimated Tinubu's chances of winning - PDP

Obi, Kwankwaso decimated Tinubu's chances of winning - PDP

PDP accuses APC of mounting pressure on INEC to get 25% in Imo, Ebonyi

PDP accuses APC of mounting pressure on INEC to get 25% in Imo, Ebonyi

INEC suspends rescheduled Presidential/NASS elections in Abia

INEC suspends rescheduled Presidential/NASS elections in Abia

PDP’s Amos wins Jema’a/Sanga Fed. Constituency seat in Kaduna State

PDP’s Amos wins Jema’a/Sanga Fed. Constituency seat in Kaduna State

APC’s Lanre Okunlola wins Surulere II in Lagos

APC’s Lanre Okunlola wins Surulere II in Lagos

PDP wins Afikpo North/South fed constituency for 3rd term

PDP wins Afikpo North/South fed constituency for 3rd term

2023: INEC declares Sen. Barau Jibril of APC, 2 APC candidates as winners in Kano

2023: INEC declares Sen. Barau Jibril of APC, 2 APC candidates as winners in Kano

APC's Anka wins Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency in Zamfara

APC's Anka wins Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency in Zamfara

Kano Speaker Chidari, 3 others win Rep seats in Kano

Kano Speaker Chidari, 3 others win Rep seats in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu