APC’s Abubakar rejects Bauchi governorship election results

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, retired Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has rejected the Saturday’s governorship election results in the state.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar
Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar

He stated this at a news conference on Monday night in Bauchi.

According to INEC, the incumbent governor polled 525,280 votes to defeat his closest contender, APC’s Abubakar who garnered 432,272 votes.

Abubakar alleged that the election was marred with indecency and rigging, adding that: “Our preliminary interrogation of INEC e–platforms produced evidence of unprecedented manipulation of the results in total disregard of extant electoral laws and rules.

“It is clear to us that based on what we now know, I am the clear winner of this election.

“How else can someone explain the results from Toro, Warji, Zaki, Alkaleri and Bauchi Local Government Areas, where violence led to cancellation of results among others”.

According to him, the party will consult stakeholders and come up with a position on the election result.

While urging the people to remain calm, Abubakar thanked them for their support to the party and his candidature.

News Agency Of Nigeria

