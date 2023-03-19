APC, YPP reject guber election result in Akwa Ibom

Ekprikpe Ekpo, a former House of Representatives member for Abak Federal Constituency, also APC agent at the collation centre, said the election result did not reflect the will of the people.

He alleged that the election was characterised by violence, adding that election was all about representing the people.

“Are we sure of what we have doing today, is the result of the reflection of the will of the people across Akwa Ibom State, or we are just doing the rituals of the normal election collation?

“There was a massive destruction of election materials and the results have been collated and submitted.

“This calls for cancellation of results, I am not a party to these results,” Ekpo said.

In the same vein, the YPP agent, Kelvin Umoh, also rejected the result on grounds that the result was not a reflection of what was obtained in the field.

Umoh alleged that voting during the governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday, March 18 in some areas were done in people’s houses.

He said that he would not append his signature on the result due to the alleged irregularities

He said that the results to be announced outrightly violated and negated what the party units agents transmitted to the situation room, adding that “it will be direct injustice for me to sign the result.”