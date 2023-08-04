ADVERTISEMENT
APC youth leader, Israel hails Tinubu for nominating youths

News Agency Of Nigeria

Isreal described the ministerial list youthful with the combination of seasoned politicians and technocrats.

Israel, in a statement in Lagos said that youth inclusiveness in governance and decision making were catalyst to prosperity of a great nation. He described the ministerial list youthful with the combination of seasoned politicians and technocrats.

I want to use this glorious opportunity to appreciate and thank our indefatigable father, leader and President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his act of magnanimity to appoint youths into his cabinet.

“This is another testament to his (Tinubu) campaign promises which Nigerians should envisage in the coming years of his administration.

“President Tinubu has once again demonstrated an high level of trust and conviction in his leadership.

“The much eluded youth inclusiveness which Nigerian youths had been clamouring for over the years has finally been achieved under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership as president.

“Words can’t quantify our gratitude to you as you have demonstrated compassion, trust and humility,” Israel said.

Congratulating the young ministe-designates, he urged the nominated youths to see this as a great challenge far beyond jubilation, “but a call to serve, test integrity, represent the youth positively and perform excellently with their respective portfolios.” He said that such would give more opportunities to the youth in nearest future.

