APC wins Suru/Bagudo federal constituency in Kebbi

Announcing the result at Bagudo collation centre in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State, the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Umar Jega-Kabiru of Federal University Birnin Kebbi (FUBK) said the winner had scored the highest number of votes and fulfilled all requirements of the law.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bello Ka’oje of All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Suru/Bagudo federal constituency.
He said Ka’oje scored 31,995 votes to defeat Kabiru Suru of People’s Democratic party (PDP) who pulled 25,491 votes.
He said: “Bello Ka’oje of APC having certify the requirement of the law is hereby declare winner and returned elected member House of Representatives for Suru/Bagudo federal constituency.”
