APC wins Nasarawa-Eggon East Constituency seat

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nassarawa-Eggon, (Nasarawa State), March 19, 2023 (NAN) The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Jacob Ajegena-Kudu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of Nasarawa-Eggon East Constituency in Nasarawa State.

Moses-Anayo said that the Ajegena-Kudu, polled a total of 11, 114 votes to defeat his closest rivals, Mohammed Ibrahim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 10, 580 votes.

He said “Ajegena-Kudu of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes in the election, is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”

