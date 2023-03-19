APC wins 8 of 10 LGAs announced by INEC in Ebonyi
The All Progressives Congress (APC) won eight out of the 10 Local Government areas (LGAs) of Ebonyi state so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ebonyi has a total of 13 local government areas.
The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won in one each, Ezza South and Onicha respectively.
The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mrs Onyeka Ugochi, announced that the remaining LGAs of Ikwo, Afikpo North and Ishielu would be announced as soon as the results are ready.
NAN reports that the major contenders in the governorship race are: Francis Nwifuru, APC, Dr IfeanyiChukwuma Odii, PDP, and Bernard Odo of the APGA.
