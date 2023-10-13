APC will record overwhelming victory in Kogi guber poll - Gov Yahaya Bello

Bello said this at the APC stakeholders’ meeting at the Glass House, Government House, Lokoja. He said that the party support base cut across ethnic groups in the state, as it was devoid of tribal or religious sentiment. The governor said that ethnic politics had no place in the state.

“The APC is a party for all ethnic groups in the state, which explains why it will win overwhelmingly in the Nov. 11 governorship election in the state.

“The victory won’t be on the basis of ethnic sentiment but on the strength of the APC and my administration’s achievements. We won 99 per cent of elective positions in the state in the last general election.

“We must jettison ethnicity in Kogi. Those championing ethnic agenda do not mean well for our unity. In Kogi, we have every ethnic group in APC; let us not allow undeserving elements to drag us back.

“We won all senatorial seats; we won all the House of Representatives and State Assembly seats, except one, presently, all opposition parties have joined the APC in the state,’’ he said.

Bello added: “With about 1500 political appointees in the state, the APC structures are everywhere, we are united in the state with no ethnic colouration.

“The Nov. 11 governorship election is like a boxing match between Mike Tyson and a malnourished boxer. We will win overwhelmingly, not on the basis of ethnic sentiments but on the strength of the APC.”

He called on the party members to go back to the grassroots and campaign, in order to consolidate on the party’s winning strategies for the November election. Bello cautioned against thuggery and violence and urged party members to engage on issue based campaign as well as ensure peace.

‘’The late Prince Abubakar Audu won his election in 1992 and 1999, not on ethnic sentiments; Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, who won on two occasions; as well as Capt. Idris Wada in 2012 and 2018, won not on the basis of ethnic sentiments.