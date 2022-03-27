APC will come out stronger, united after convention - Governors

Bagudu, who spoke on behalf of the 22 APC governors said,’’ that will successfully see us to the 2023 general elections and beyond.

‘’We will surmount all the challenges and the convention will be largely successful.

‘’In readiness to the 2023 general elections, there is just no party like the APC.’’

According to the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, APC governors were proud of the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s governors.

The Kebbi governor added, ’’in all the states there are success stories because of the inspiration of Buhari.’’

Bagudu also stated that Buhari had instilled transparency and exemplary leadership in the country as he delivered on all his campaign promises.