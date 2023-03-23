APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

“It is a known fact and worth of mentioning that the contribution of Boss Mustapha toward sustaining and supporting the party is second to none and cannot be overemphasised.

“Therefore, any group hiding under the auspices of the party which is sponsored by the opposition to come out with malicious allegation at this critical time is highly condemnable.

“We hereby state such suspension is unconstitutional, null and void and is of no effect,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT