APC UK strategises for active participation in Tinubu’s administration

The Chairman of the chapter, Mr Tunde Doherty, said in a statement on Thursday, August 10, 2023 in Lagos that the diaspora leadership was gearing up for an informative general meeting slated for Aug. 12 in London at 2:00 p.m.

Doherty, also the Chairman of the APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, said that the event would reflect the commitment and dedication of the APC UK Chapter to promoting unity, inclusivity, and positive change.

“This meeting is a significant occasion for the chapter, serving as an opportunity to gather, discuss, and share updates on the party’s activities and plans.

“During the general meeting, attendees can expect a range of updates, including insights into the President’s plans to engage and reward the Diaspora community for their contributions to his administration.

“One of the key highlights of the event will be the presentation of various opportunities for members to actively participate in delivering the renewed hope agenda of the party,” he said.

According to him, in anticipation of the meeting, a news conference was held recently which highlighted the chapter’s active and patriotic efforts in promoting the ideology of APC since its inception.

Doherty expressed admiration for the party’s leadership and its effective management mechanisms, particularly in light of recent transitions. He acknowledged the commitment of the members across various chapters and the committee of diaspora chairmen, praising their support during the presidential campaign.

The chairman, who emphasised the need for inclusiveness in Tinubu’s administration, said that various distinguished speakers and caucus leaders would take the stage at the meeting to discuss the future direction and objectives of APC.

“There is ample space for all individuals within the party,” Doherty said.