Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC National Publicity Secretary, made the appeal in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He called on Nigerians to turn out en-masse on Saturday and use their votes to send a clear message to treasury looters who wanted to hijack presidential power by hook or crook.

He said the time had come for Nigerians to again reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Never again should Nigerians allow them return to power to continue embezzling our resources.

We must all remember how, under the PDPs 16-year watch, our commonwealth was wantonly privatised and used to fund their political activities.

The world has been daily assailed by outcomes of investigations showing the humongous funds that past PDP administrations stole and laundered for private use, he said.

The APC spokesman noted that in the most inhumane manner under the PDP, counter-insurgency votes were channeled to private pockets while terrorists ravaged communities and citizenry and seized Nigerias territory.

He said the national economy was pushed to the verge of recession and cleverly papered over with voodoo economics employed by the PDP administrations.

Issa-Onilu added that confronted with the realities of a poorly-managed national economy and neglected infrastructure, the APC took over the administration of the country when Nigeria began slipping into recession.

He further added that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had worked prudently to pull out the country from recession which the PDP plunged it into.

He stressed that the APC administration had today, degraded Boko Haram insurgence which under the previous administration, annexed and hoisted their flags in at least 28 local government areas in the North-East zone.

He added that the APC administration had also been surefooted in the fight against corruption, rebuilding the countrys dilapidated infrastructure and diversifying the economy.

He said that while the choices that had presented themselves before us as a nation in the coming elections were many, the APC offered the best credible alternative.

ALSO READ: Yobe PDP Chairman defects to APC

This, he said, was in terms of an incorruptible presidential candidate that could sustain the march towards a national rebirth or going backward to the era of looting and plundering of our commonwealth by a few elite.

This, he says, is what the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar offers.