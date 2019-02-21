Barely two days to the presidential election, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Nigerians not to vote for treasury looters.

The APC has consistently accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of looting the country's resources during its 16-years in power.

In a statement by its publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC urged Nigerians to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari who, according to him, has set the country on the path of greatness.

"As we head towards Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) call on Nigerians to turn out en-masse and use their votes to send a clear message to treasury looters who want to hijack presidential power by hook or crook," the statement said.

"The time has come for Nigerians to again reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their discredited candidates. Never again should Nigerians allow them return to power to continue embezzling our resources.

"We must all remember how, under the PDP's 16-year watch, our commonwealth was wantonly privatized and used to fund their political activities. The world has been daily assailed by outcomes of investigations showing the humongous funds that past PDP administrations stole and laundered for private use.

"In the most inhumane manner, counter-insurgency votes where channelled to private pockets while terrorists ravaged communities, the citizenry and seized our territory.

"Our national economy was pushed to the verge of recession and cleverly papered over with voodoo economics employed by the PDP administrations.

"Confronted with the realities of a poorly-managed national economy and neglected infrastructure, the APC took over the administration of the country when Nigeria began slipping into recession. Commendably, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration worked prudently to pullout the country from recession.

"Today, the APC administration has degraded Boko Haram that had under the previous administration annexed and hoisted their flags in at least 28 local government areas in the northeast zone.

"We have also been sure-footed in the fight against corruption, rebuilding our dilapidated infrastructure and diversifying our economy.

"While the choices that have presented themselves before us in these elections are many; the APC offers the best credible alternative in terms of an incorruptible presidential candidate that can sustain the march towards a national rebirth.

"We therefore call on our country men and women to choose between moving forward to the Next Level of economic growth, shared prosperity, infrastructural development, and secure future, which the APC and President Buhari offer; or going backward to the era of looting and plundering of our commonwealth by a few elites, which the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar offer".

Meanwhile, the PDP says Atiku, if elected into office, would unite Nigerians and create jobs for the country's teaming unemployed population.

The opposition party has also accused the APC of lack of political will to tackle the insecurity and economic challenges facing the country.