APC supporters stage solidarity walk for Tinubu/Shettima in Ibadan

The state Governorship candidate, Sen. Teslim Folarin and the Oyo Central Senatorial Candidate, Yunus Akintunde, also joined other leaders in the walk.

NAN reports that the supporters adorned in different T-shirts bearing the pictures of Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, marched from Oke-Ado to Dugbe and its environs.

Folarin, while speaking, thanked the people for their supports over the years, assuring them of a better rewarding future with the APC.

The governorship candidate urged them to believe in APC as the campaigns and general elections approach.

He pleaded with the people to support Tinubu based on his track records, antecedents, competence and being a trustworthy Yoruba man.

Kekemeke had earlier on Wednesday, described Tinubu as a true Yoruba son, who had never betrayed the race.

He rallied support for Tinubu, whom he said believed the Yoruba people could thrive exceedingly well in the Nigerian nation where there is justice, fairness and equity.

Meanwhile, organisers in their separate remarks, said the walk was aimed at sensitising the voters and to rally support for the APC candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

The walk was also attended by the House of Representatives candidate for Ibadan South-East/North-East, Dapo Lam-Adeshina and Ibadan South-West II Assembly Candidate, Idris Abiola-Ajimobi.