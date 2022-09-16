RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC supporters stage solidarity walk for Tinubu/Shettima in Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

Supporters of Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, in Oyo State staged a Solidarity Walk to rally support for him in Ibadan.

APC supporters stage solidarity walk for Tinubu/Shettima in Ibadan
APC supporters stage solidarity walk for Tinubu/Shettima in Ibadan

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the walk led by Isaac Kekemeke, the APC National Vice-Chairman (South-West) and the Oyo State APC Chairman, Isaac Omodewu, was tagged: “Youths Walk for Asiwaju/Shettima”.

Recommended articles

The state Governorship candidate, Sen. Teslim Folarin and the Oyo Central Senatorial Candidate, Yunus Akintunde, also joined other leaders in the walk.

NAN reports that the supporters adorned in different T-shirts bearing the pictures of Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, marched from Oke-Ado to Dugbe and its environs.

Folarin, while speaking, thanked the people for their supports over the years, assuring them of a better rewarding future with the APC.

The governorship candidate urged them to believe in APC as the campaigns and general elections approach.

He pleaded with the people to support Tinubu based on his track records, antecedents, competence and being a trustworthy Yoruba man.

Kekemeke had earlier on Wednesday, described Tinubu as a true Yoruba son, who had never betrayed the race.

He rallied support for Tinubu, whom he said believed the Yoruba people could thrive exceedingly well in the Nigerian nation where there is justice, fairness and equity.

Meanwhile, organisers in their separate remarks, said the walk was aimed at sensitising the voters and to rally support for the APC candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

The walk was also attended by the House of Representatives candidate for Ibadan South-East/North-East, Dapo Lam-Adeshina and Ibadan South-West II Assembly Candidate, Idris Abiola-Ajimobi.

Others were: House of Representatives candidate for Ogbomoso North/South/Oriire, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala and Rep. Akin Alabi (APC- Egbeda/Ona-Ara).

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU strike: Court to deliver ruling in FG’s prayer Sept. 19

ASUU strike: Court to deliver ruling in FG’s prayer Sept. 19

Why we chose to become Nigerians – Foreigners conferred Nigerian citizenship

Why we chose to become Nigerians – Foreigners conferred Nigerian citizenship

El-Rufai presents C of O to Sheikh Gumi, Kawo market traders

El-Rufai presents C of O to Sheikh Gumi, Kawo market traders

NIMC captures 89m Nigerians in database- Official

NIMC captures 89m Nigerians in database- Official

ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting

ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting

INEC yet to receive certified court judgement on Akpabio’s candidacy

INEC yet to receive certified court judgement on Akpabio’s candidacy

No new registrant has been added to Voters’ Register – INEC

No new registrant has been added to Voters’ Register – INEC

APC supporters stage solidarity walk for Tinubu/Shettima in Ibadan

APC supporters stage solidarity walk for Tinubu/Shettima in Ibadan

INEC denies altering voters’ register for 2023 elections

INEC denies altering voters’ register for 2023 elections

Trending

Beauty Tukura, Peter Obi

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode accuses Peter Obi of attempting to start a second civil war

Ifeanyi-Ubah

How Ifeanyi Ubah survived an attack on his convoy

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku built a house for his mother at 15— Campaign spokesperson