Ganduje reveals strategy to unseat Fubara in Rivers 2027 elections
Ganduje noted the need to reposition the APC in Rivers State
Ganduje unveiled the plan during the inauguration of the state caretaker committee at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Governor Fubara, who recently severed ties with his political godfather, Nyesom Wike, currently serves as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister under the APC-led federal government.
Ganduje expressed concerns over the party's setbacks in Rivers State since 2015, citing intra-party disputes and litigations as contributing factors.
During his address, Ganduje noted the need to reposition the APC in Rivers State, which is currently under the control of the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).
The National Working Committee (NWC) is taking strategic measures to strengthen the party's presence and enhance its chances in the upcoming elections.
Ganduje outlined the decision to dissolve the Rivers APC executives at all levels, replacing them with a 7-member caretaker committee led by Tony Okocha, a loyalist of Nyesom Wike.
The move is part of a broader strategy to unify the party and address the challenges that have hindered its success in the state.
"We have decided to reform the party. This won't be possible without the leadership in the states. We want you to make history for our party so that during the next election, we will have Rivers State for APC. You contributed to electing the current government (president). I can beat my chest; we are proud of you," declared Ganduje during the inauguration.
