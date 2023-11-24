Ganduje reveals strategy to unseat Fubara in Rivers 2027 elections

Ganduje unveiled the plan during the inauguration of the state caretaker committee at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Governor Fubara, who recently severed ties with his political godfather, Nyesom Wike, currently serves as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister under the APC-led federal government.

Ganduje expressed concerns over the party's setbacks in Rivers State since 2015, citing intra-party disputes and litigations as contributing factors.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his address, Ganduje noted the need to reposition the APC in Rivers State, which is currently under the control of the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The National Working Committee (NWC) is taking strategic measures to strengthen the party's presence and enhance its chances in the upcoming elections.

Ganduje outlined the decision to dissolve the Rivers APC executives at all levels, replacing them with a 7-member caretaker committee led by Tony Okocha, a loyalist of Nyesom Wike.

The move is part of a broader strategy to unify the party and address the challenges that have hindered its success in the state.