APC replies Atiku, calls his concerns baseless, irrational

Ima Elijah

While urging Atiku to concentrate on revitalising the PDP, the APC welcomed his call for opposition unity in political engagement.

PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, issued a statement countering Atiku's assertions, asserting that the APC's actions are geared towards strengthening democracy in the nation.

Morka, in his statement, accused Atiku of having a distorted vision, attributing it to the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) repeated defeats at the polls.

He went on to highlight what he described as the PDP's 16-year rule marked by "brigandage, impunity, and profligacy," contrasting it with the APC's commitment to electoral reforms and technological innovations that foster transparency in the democratic process.

The APC further criticised the PDP for its internal contradictions and pointed to the recent controversy surrounding the candidacy of Senator Samuel Anyawu in Imo state. Morka accused the opposition party of flouting due process in its internal affairs.

"We urge Atiku to concentrate on repairing his damaged political psyche and attempt to revive his comatose PDP and leave APC out of their combined predicament. However, we welcome the former Vice President's charge to opposition political parties to rally together to engage in opposition politics," stated the ruling party.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

