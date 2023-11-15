APC replies Atiku, calls his concerns baseless, irrational

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, issued a statement countering Atiku's assertions, asserting that the APC's actions are geared towards strengthening democracy in the nation.

Morka, in his statement, accused Atiku of having a distorted vision, attributing it to the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) repeated defeats at the polls.

He went on to highlight what he described as the PDP's 16-year rule marked by "brigandage, impunity, and profligacy," contrasting it with the APC's commitment to electoral reforms and technological innovations that foster transparency in the democratic process.

The APC further criticised the PDP for its internal contradictions and pointed to the recent controversy surrounding the candidacy of Senator Samuel Anyawu in Imo state. Morka accused the opposition party of flouting due process in its internal affairs.

While urging Atiku to concentrate on revitalising the PDP, the APC welcomed his call for opposition unity in political engagement.