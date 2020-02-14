A horde of persons stormed the secretariat of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, and set a part of the building on fire, The Nation reports.

The mob is protesting a Supreme Court ruling that voided the victory of David Lyon in the November 16, 2019 election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has gone on to pronounce the PDP's Duoye Diri Governor-elect and he'll be sworn-in to succeed Seriake Dickson on Saturday, February 15.

Rage and bonfires

The protesters threw bonfires at the premises of the PDP secretariat. The fire affected the generator and security houses.

The judiciary complex was the next target of the irate protesters as they attempted to set it ablaze.

The Nation adds that the state fire service personnel put out the raging fire at the PDP secretariat and the judiciary complex.

The protesters occupied major roads and attacked the Radio Bayelsa complex as well.

They were said to have vandalised some equipment and torched vehicles parked at the premises.

Their presence created panic, forcing employees to flee their offices for fear of being lynched.

The protesters also took over the expressway, preventing vehicular movement and leaving travelers stranded.

They also set bonfires on major roads, insisting that Lyon must be sworn-in as the governor of the state.