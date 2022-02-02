RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC Professionals Forum postpones inaugural conference due to Buhari's absence

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum, has postponed its inaugural conference “Role of Professionals in Politics and Nation Building” earlier slated for Feb. 3, indefinitely.

APC Professionals Forum postpones inaugural conference due to Buhari's absence. [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

Dr Isa Yuguda, a member of the forum’s Board of Trustees, announced the postponement in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

“We wish to inform you and the general public that we have postponed our inaugural conference which was scheduled to hold on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, to a later date to be communicated soon.

“The postponement became necessary due to some unforeseen circumstances,’’ Yuguda said.

He added the conference was also postponed because of a national assignment that would make President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the special guest and chief host to be unavoidably absent.

Yuguda asked for the understanding of the general public, particularly invited guests and regretted inconveniences that the postponement might have caused.

He said a new date for the conference would be communicated to the public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC professionals forum is a socio-political group consisting of young professionals from all sectors of the economy.

