APC primary: Edo delegates declare total support for Senator Akpabio

The delegates, led by former Deputy Governor of the State, Chief Lucky Imasuen, made the declaration during a consultative meeting with Senator Akpabio in Abuja.

According to him, Edo State delegates are impressed by the public service records of Senator Akpabio as Governor, Senator and Minister and they owe him their support to achieve his ambition and bring transformation to Nigeria.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Mr Jackson Udom, stated that while addressing the delegates in Edo State, Senator Akpabio praised the ingenuity of the people for always making Nigeria proud with her rich cultural heritage and exploits in sports.

He said history has beckoned on them once again, as they prepare for the National Convention of the APC to make a decision that will shape the future of 200 million Nigerians.

The Presidential aspirant clarified that Edo State would take its rightful position as Chairman of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) after Delta State, as prescribed by the Act establishing the Commission, which states that the position should rotate among the oil producing States in alphabetical order.

Unveiling his three-point agenda to the delegates, Senator Akpabio stated that if given the opportunity to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he would focus on security, the economy and national integration.

“I am running on my track record of achievements in public service. You don’t have to like me as a person, but look at my track record in the positions that I have held.

“The present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has done a lot in the area of fighting insecurity and we intend to take it to the next level by involving modern technology and the traditional institution in fighting insecurity. We will also focus on creating employment for our teeming youths to check insecurity”, Akpabio stated.