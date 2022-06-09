RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC Primaries: Tinubu’s victory, well deserved -Lalong

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has described the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary as “well deserved“.

Lalong stated this in a congratulatory message conveyed by his spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham, on Wednesday in Jos.

He expressed confidence in Tinubu as a good choice considering his experience, capacity and investment in the growth of Nigeria’s democracy.

“The overwhelming victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the primaries vindicates the position of the APC Northern Governors that power should shift to the southern part of the country in the interest of equity, justice and unity,” he said .

He noted that Tinubu had remained a colossus in the Nigerian political landscape since the military era where he worked with others for the return to civilian rule.

The governor said Tinubu also played a critical role in the emergence of APC.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s victory represents the confidence of the party that he has all it takes to lead the APC into the general elections and ensure victory for the party in the presidential and other elections.

“While assuring him of support and collaboration for the battle ahead, I urge him to use his wide reach and political sagacity to ensure the process of reconciliation and enhancing unity is pursued with vigour and determination.

“This is to enable APC retain power and consolidate on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

The APC presidential flag bearer emerged winner with 1,271 votes, beating 13 other aspirants.

