APC Presidential Primary: Buhari gets 2.9m votes in Kano State

  Published: , Refreshed:
APC Presidential Primary: Buhari gets 2.9m votes in Kano State

President Muhammadu Buhari has secured 2,931,235 votes at the just concluded presidential primary election held across the 484 wards in the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

The figure is contained in a statement signed by Mr Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

According to him, Ganduje announced the result of the election at the party collation centre.

He explained that the governor retired to the state party secretariat, which served as the collation centre for the exercise after casting his vote at his Ganduje Ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state.

Ganduje assured Kano’s total support to the candidature of Buhari as the sole candidate who will carry the party’s flag come 2019.

“Our support is without any doubt looking at the result of this all-encompassing and highly participatory process,’’ Anwar quoted the governor saying after announcing the result.

He attributed the massive turnout of registered party members during the primary to stakeholders’ effort at mobilising party members to consolidate the gains of direct primary election process.

“People believe that President Muhammadu Buhari is up and doing. While APC manifesto is a clear and direct manifestation of Buhari’s love for the country.

“Ours is just to replicate the good work enunciated by this complete gentleman, our dear leader,” Ganduje said in the statement.

