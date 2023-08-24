APC NWC appoints Dalori as Deputy national chairman North

Sen. Ajibola Bashir, the APC National Secretary, said this when he spoke with newsmen at the end of the NWC meeting in Abuja. Bashir said that Malam Garba Muhammadu had also been appointed as the APC National Vice-Chairman (North-West), while Dr Mary Idele was appointed as the National Women Leader.

He said that Prof. Abdul Kana was also appointed as the National Legal Adviser, while Mr Donates Nwankpa was appointed as the National Welfare Secretary. Bashir said that Mr Duro Meseko was appointed as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, while Mr Ikani Okolo was appointed as the Zonal Organising Secretary, North-Central.

“The NEC during its last meeting empowered the NWC to fill the existing vacancies occasioned by the resignation and death of the national welfare officer of the party.

“In furtherance to the power vested in the party’s NWC, we have elected the following persons to fill the existing vacant positions,” he said.