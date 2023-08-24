ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC NWC appoints Dalori as Deputy national chairman North

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Ali Dalori was also the former Borno chairman of the party.

Alhaji Ali Dalori, Deputy National Chairman North (Credit: Independent Newspaper Nigeria)
Alhaji Ali Dalori, Deputy National Chairman North (Credit: Independent Newspaper Nigeria)

Recommended articles

Sen. Ajibola Bashir, the APC National Secretary, said this when he spoke with newsmen at the end of the NWC meeting in Abuja. Bashir said that Malam Garba Muhammadu had also been appointed as the APC National Vice-Chairman (North-West), while Dr Mary Idele was appointed as the National Women Leader.

He said that Prof. Abdul Kana was also appointed as the National Legal Adviser, while Mr Donates Nwankpa was appointed as the National Welfare Secretary. Bashir said that Mr Duro Meseko was appointed as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, while Mr Ikani Okolo was appointed as the Zonal Organising Secretary, North-Central.

“The NEC during its last meeting empowered the NWC to fill the existing vacancies occasioned by the resignation and death of the national welfare officer of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In furtherance to the power vested in the party’s NWC, we have elected the following persons to fill the existing vacant positions,” he said.

On the forthcoming off-season governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi, he said that the APC was working on plans to set up campaign councils for the states involved.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC NWC appoints Dalori as Deputy national chairman North

APC NWC appoints Dalori as Deputy national chairman North

Minister of Works slams contractors over substandard road projects

Minister of Works slams contractors over substandard road projects

NAFDAC approves GLUCOZIL, AAU's herbal medicine for diabetes

NAFDAC approves GLUCOZIL, AAU's herbal medicine for diabetes

NDLEA seizes 369.903kg of illicit drug, arrests 73 suspects in Kaduna

NDLEA seizes 369.903kg of illicit drug, arrests 73 suspects in Kaduna

Indian Group in Nigeria lauds safe landing of spacecraft on the moon

Indian Group in Nigeria lauds safe landing of spacecraft on the moon

Osun govt inaugurates committee to distribute FG’s food palliatives

Osun govt inaugurates committee to distribute FG’s food palliatives

Lagos Assembly rejects 17 commissioner-nominees as indigenes fault Sanwo-Olu's list

Lagos Assembly rejects 17 commissioner-nominees as indigenes fault Sanwo-Olu's list

Katsina govt confirms receipt of ₦2bn palliative from FG

Katsina govt confirms receipt of ₦2bn palliative from FG

LASU streams landing of Indian satellite on moon

LASU streams landing of Indian satellite on moon

Pulse Sports

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Remi Tinubu

Remi Tinubu says FG cannot solve all Nigerians' problems

Former Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani. [Twitter:@Kadlegislature]

APC has what it takes to rule Nigeria for 60 years - Former Kaduna Speaker

Meet Tinubu's women [Legit]

Tinubu's women ministers and their portfolios

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Abbas appoints 5 committee chairmen to replace Tinubu's appointed ministers