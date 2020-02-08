The State Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, who addressed a news conference, described the primaries as null and void, saying that the local government chairman did not have the right to conduct chairmanship primaries.

He said that the right to conduct the primaries was solely in the purview of the state officials, and not the local government chairman.

The conference was attended by the State Vice chairman of APC, the State Secretary, Woman Leader, member House of Assembly representing Ese-Odo LGA, the Deputy Chief of Staff, all the Ese-Odo chairmanship contestants and key stakeholders from the local government.

Adetimehin said that the decision on chairmanship of Ese-Odo would be taken on Monday, Feb. 10, at the State Executive Committee meeting of the party at the secretariat.

News Agency of Nigeria recalled that primary elections was conducted in Igbekebo on Feb. 6, which produced the current Caretaker Chairman in Ese-Odo, Ojo Omolewa, as the party Flag bearer.

Omolewa had polled 199 votes to defeat Messiah Allen with seven votes, Omolere Ojigi and Richard Omosehin who had 5 votes each.