APC, NNPP refute report of alleged plans to organise violent protest in Kano

News Agency Of Nigeria

The duo added that they have already signed a peace accord, aimed at ensuring peace before and after the Appeal court’s verdict.

The State Secretary of APC, Alhaji Zakari Sarina and the Deputy Chairman, South, NNPP, Alhaji Ibrahim Daho, disclosed this during a meeting with the heads of security agencies at the State Police Command.

The duo said that they have already signed a peace accord a few days ago aimed at ensuring peace before and after the Appeal court’s verdict, stressing, ”we stand by our words.

"We don’t have any idea of some people planning to conduct any protest, they are not our members ,we have directed all our supporters to be law abiding.”

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Hussaini Gumel, said the police command convened the meeting to maintain harmony and ensure that the political landscape in the state remains peaceful.

He said that the leadership of the two political parties have agreed that no politically-motivated clusters of people would be allowed at any location under whatever guise.

The CP said, “The political parties have promised that their supporters would not engage in any mass action suggesting preparation for violent procession, protest or celebrations that may trigger restrictions”.

Gumel warned supporters of the political parties to desist from any act that would breach the peace and harmony of the state, vowing, "any person found breaking law and order will face its full wrath.”

He said that the police and other sister security agencies have mapped out a comprehensive security network that would confront any form of security threats in the state.

"I appeal to the good people of Kano State not to engage in any form of violence as any one found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted,” Gumel warned.

