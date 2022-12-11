ADVERTISEMENT
Ogun APC inaugurates campaign office as Abiodun promises more purposeful governance

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ogun chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday inaugurated campaign secretariat and campaign council in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

The newly inaugurated campaign secretariat located at Oke Mosan area in Abeokuta will also serve as the Asiwaju/Shetima Presidential Campaign office in the state as well as the coordinating point for all APC candidates.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gov. Dapo Abiodun , the APC governorship candidate, charged members of the campaign council to work together as a team in selling the party’s programmes and manifesto to electorate in the state.

Abiodun noted that it was important to work tirelessly in order to achieve the required results, urging them to engage in constructive and issue based campaign.

“Your appointment into this campaign is based on your track record and contributions to the growth and development of our party.

” Hence, you are expected to live up to the expectation by winning the state for the progressives again in the Presidential, Gubernatorial, Senate, House of Representatives and the House of Assembly elections,” he said.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to sustain its position as one of the most peaceful state by deploying technology for surveillance and crime detection.

He added that he would continue to provide necessary incentives for law enforcement agencies for the realization of a crisis free state.

“This we did in the outgoing term, as we provided Hilux vans, Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and other logistics for our security agencies in the state.

“The establishment of Amotekun Corps has also been a blessing to our state for the effective policing of our border areas against banditry, kidnapping and terrorism,” he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, a former governor of the state, who doubles as the Grand Patron of the campaign council, Chief Olusegun Osoba, said he was extremely happy with feat achieved in the state by the governor.

Osoba noted that APC had marketable candidates for the forthcoming elections from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as Presidential Candidate and his running mate, Sen. Kasshim Shetima, to Gov. Abiodun.

Osoba charged party faithful to work assiduously for the success of the party and all its candidates in the 2023 elections.

He expressed displeasure that the South-West region has the highest number of uncollected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in the country.

Osoba appealed to all aggrieved members of the party to sheath their sword and work for the success of the party during the elections.

