Mr Ade Omole, the leader of the chapter, gave the assurance in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

He thanked Nigerians for voting for President Buhari and all APC candidates in the just concluded elections, saying they made it happen in spite of the antics of opposition political parties.

He, however, said that President Buhari would need the support of well-meaning Nigerians to succeed in his second term in office

Omole said it only required the support of Nigerians to guarantee the needed peace to enthrone good governance that would bring about the desired development.

He said that peace was critical to take the country to the next level of economic and infrastructure development and make her the envy of other nations.

Omole said that now that the elections were over, politicians should join hands with the President Buhari-led APC administration, irrespective of party affiliations, to move the country forward in the interest of all.

He said that Nigerians in the Diaspora felt that whatever pains and suffering the people might be going through at the moment would be for the moment.

Whatever it is we are passing through at the moment, is just a phase which would soon be over with President Buhari on the saddle of leadership.

All that is required is a bit more sacrifice and support, we are going through refining and like raw gold and we will come out better and shinning, Omole said.