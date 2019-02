Ogunleye spoke at a victory rally in Owo Local Government Area to celebrate the re-election of the president for a second term.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari won the 2019 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 15,191,847 votes for a second term.

He defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party who garnered 11,262,978 votes.

Ogunleye said the president would usher in a new lease of life for the people.

We also have to go after the thieves that looted our country to get the last kobo that they stole.

The Nigerian populace also needs welfare initiatives and we are looking up to this. In this part of the country, we need the railway system to pass through the state, he said.

He further promised to mobilise more votes in the governorship and state Houses of Assembly election on March 9 to ensure the victory of the APC candidates.

We thought it would be an easy ride for us to win, unfortunately, our opponents had a grand plan that nearly threw us off balance, but we are back on our feet now, he said.

Earlier, Adebayo Benjamin, the Caretaker Chairman of Owo Local Government Area, said the victory of Buhari was expected due to his achievements in the last four years.

Buhari is an upright man and someone like him deserves a second term. I know he will perform better than his first term.

On our preparations for the coming election, it is certain that the people will reciprocate the gesture of Gov. Akeredolu who has performed wonderfully by voting APC candidates for House of Assembly, he said.

Also speaking, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, the APC candidate for Owo Constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, described Buharis victory as a reward for excellent leadersh

He said the presidents unequalled achievements endeared him to many Nigerians, adding that this earned him a second term ticket in office.

No doubt, Ondo State is Buharis second home, he has always demonstrated his unwavering love to the people of the state and we love him too.

We have always believed in his quality leadership style and we are certain that he would surpass his previous achievements in his next level agenda, he said.