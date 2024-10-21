APC has strategy to capture all South-West states but I won't reveal it - Ganduje

Pulse reports that the APC currently controls four out of the six states in the South-West zone, including Lagos, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti, while Oyo and Osun are under the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, the Chairman said the party is eyeing the two states and will display its seriousness by winning the upcoming Ondo State governorship election scheduled for November 16, 2024.

Ganduje made this known when he led APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) members to a stakeholders’ meeting in Akure, the state capital, on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was attended by Governors: Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Talabi Olatokunbo.

Other attendees included Isaac Kekemeke (APC, Deputy National Chairman (South), Senator Ajibola Bashiru; (APC National Secretary), and Senate leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, among prominent members of the party in the Southwest region.

Ganduje, APC Pulse Nigeria

Ganduje says APC hard at work to record a clean slate in South-West

Speaking at the event, the former Kano State Governor said his party is working hard to ensure it spreads its tentacles ahead of the 2027 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised the importance of the party's dominance in the region ahead of the next election, saying capturing Oyo and Osun will boost President Bola Tinubu's chances, especially in the southern part of the country.

Though he said the party will keep its winning strategy under wraps, he urged APC leaders to close ranks and ensure unity among members and followers of the party.

He bragged that the Ondo governorship election would be a walkover for the APC, stating that all the leaders at the national level have thrown their weight behind incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“In this geopolitical zone, we must deliver 100 per cent in favour of APC. Therefore, Ondo State, you must be at the forefront of the two other states – Oyo and Osun – we will capture them, but I will not reveal our secret. We are strategising. Everything must be 100 per cent behind President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In this coming election, we are solidly behind Governor Aiyedatiwa. We have made arrangements at the national level to have a successful election and I announce Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Chairman National Campaign Council.

ADVERTISEMENT