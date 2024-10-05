ADVERTISEMENT
I'm not thinking about 2027 election now, says Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu said that he was being pained by the hardship in the country but gave the assurance that Nigeria would get better.

The President said on Saturday that his focus was not on the 2027 elections but on how to make Nigeria great for generations.

Tinubu gave the assurance at the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-West Zone Assembly at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The event was hosted by the Chairman, South-West Governors’ Forum and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The president was represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

He said that he was being pained by the hardship in the country but gave the assurance that Nigeria would get better.

Tinubu said that he took some tough decisions for the good of the country.

“For every moment in a country, a particular leader is produced for that time. This is the time to produce a leader that is courageous.

“The challenges of our country are diverse and immense.

“When a man has a strong conviction of what he is doing, he pursues it,” he said, adding that he had a love for Nigerians and would continue to listen to them and do what would be good for them.

In his address, Sanwo-Olu said: “We have come as one big family to explore more ways to work together.

” It is to share ideas and agree on strategies to take South West to greater heights.

“We are blessed with assets and more positioned to move the country forward.”

He appealed to the leaders and other members to give adequate support to the Tinubu-led administration.

“We should strive to forge ahead.”

The keynote speaker and immediate past Governor of Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said that South West APC should be ready to forge a united front.

“I am convinced that APC will remain strong to accomplish the business of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.

” APC remains the only successful party that emerged from the cohesiveness of four different political parties. That is history, we must continue to protect what makes us thick.

” Our congress should be regular, within the specific time frame. Our party is the framework in which we thrive as the ruling party,” he said.

Others who attended the event were governors of Ekiti, Ondo and Ogun.

Leaders at the meeting include ex-interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, ex-Ogun governors, Chief Olusegun Osoba, and Ibikunle Amosun.

The event also attracted APC senators, representatives, house of assembly members and other top government officials from South West.

