APC group kicks against NLC's ₦615k monthly minimum wage demand

News Agency Of Nigeria

The demand for a minimum wage of ₦615,000 monthly salary for Nigerian workers by NLC has raised concern as the country is presently at an economic crossroads.

Director-General, Confederation of APC Support Groups, Prof. Kailani Muhammed [The Reporters News]
Director-General, Confederation of APC Support Groups, Prof. Kailani Muhammed [The Reporters News]

Its Director-General, Prof. Kailani Muhammed, advised at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Muhammed said the demand for a minimum wage of ₦615,000 monthly salary for the Nigerian workers by NLC had raised so much concern as the country was presently at an economic crossroads.

First of all, in an attempt to respond to this demand, I will like us to critically look at Nigeria’s economic profile.

“Without mincing words, the country, to say the least, is presently at an economic crossroad.

“The country is embedded in an unprecedented foreign debt profile as never before.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu, who unfortunately or fortunately, is saddled with the task of solving the debt profile riddle, even though not daunted, is working round the clock to solve the debacle.

“This is not to say that, the Nigerian workers should solely shoulder the pains but in trying to make the Nigerian workers reasonably comfortably, we must be reasonable in the approach,” the group boss said.

He urged the NLC to revisit its discussion with the government by reviewing issues of national importance such as the national minimum wage.

“I advise the NLC to treat the path of maturity on issues of national importance such as the national wage discuss with government.

“There are some state governments in Nigeria that cannot afford to implement the ₦30,000 minimum wage. How and where does the NLC expects them to procure funds to pay this new wage illusionary bill?” he queried.

